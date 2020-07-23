China says US is breaking down the friendship bridge between the two countries

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry





US allegations are malicious slandering

Repeats vow to make necessary response to US actions

Says unaware of state television reportedly pulling EPL broadcasts off the air





As much as the headline sounds "bad", actions speak louder than words. The comments don't really signify much of an escalation to be honest. If shutting down consulates is the new tariffs, markets aren't likely to react much more than they already have.