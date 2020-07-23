China says US is breaking down the friendship bridge between the two countries
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
As much as the headline sounds "bad", actions speak louder than words. The comments don't really signify much of an escalation to be honest. If shutting down consulates is the new tariffs, markets aren't likely to react much more than they already have.
- US allegations are malicious slandering
- Repeats vow to make necessary response to US actions
- Says unaware of state television reportedly pulling EPL broadcasts off the air