China says US plans to delist three Chinese telecom firms are “political”

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) plans to delist China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom following Trump's announcement in November last year to bar U.S. investment in 31 firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

China's securities regulator said over the weekend that the delistings are "politically motivated" and that the impact will be "limited".







The overall scale of the American Deposit Receipts listed by the three companies is small, it said, with a total market value of less than 20 billion yuan ($3.07 billion), or 2.2% of the total equity of the three firms.



