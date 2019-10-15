China says US statement on partial trade deal is accurate

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

  • Says that there is no difference with US on trade agreement
China is continuing to try and feed the optimism, as mentioned here. Markets aren't really biting though as risk assets continue to maintain their ground on the day.

