China says vice premier Liu He will go to Washington to sign Phase One trade deal

The Chinese commerce ministry confirms the matter





Liu He will go to Washington for trade deal signing on 13-15 January

Both sides remain in close communication on particular arrangements on signing

This was very much expected after recent reports have suggested the dates but the headline above should keep risk trades on the right track and not derail the recent momentum.





There doesn't seem to be any major hiccups along the way but we'll still have to see how markets will react after the details of the deal are disclosed following the signing.



