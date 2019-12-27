China says vows to defuse risks of hidden local government debt in 2020

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday December 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday December 24 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday December 23 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday December 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday December 19 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB: Survey-based indicators suggest that stabilisation of global activity has continued in Q4
-
The Bank of Japan snubbed an IMF inflation proposal
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9879
-
BOJ December meeting summary - appropriate to maintain policy, not increase easing
-
The Fed may be changing foreign reverse repo rules behind the scenes