China says vows to defuse risks of hidden local government debt in 2020

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Chinese ministry of finance stresses on the need for coordination of both fiscal and monetary policies in tackling the issue

The PBOC also came up with a message earlier today saying that it would properly deal with bond defaults and aims to fend off risks to the financial system.

This has been a bit of an active topic as of late in China and will be one to look forward to next year, in case it starts to present more systemic risks. Some headlines on this recently:

