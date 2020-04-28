China says White House trade adviser Navarro 'is a liar'

Subscription Confirmed!
USD/JPY retests 107.00 handle amid dollar softness
AUD/USD erases earlier losses, turns higher on the day
EUR/CHF climbs to near four-week high, close to 1.0600
USD/JPY sellers remain in near-term control but downside still limited at 107.00
EUR/USD in search of fresh near-term direction to kick start the session
BOJ's Kuroda: Global economy is rapidly slowing down
MAS: Singapore economy could contract by more than official forecast
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0710 (vs. yesterday at 7.0703)
BOJ increases the size of its JGB purchases across all maturities in its buying operation today
The forecast for negative rates from the RBNZ weighing on the NZD - RBNZ to push back?