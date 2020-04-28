China says White House trade adviser Navarro 'is a liar'

Navarro accused China of "profiteering" from the virus pandemic









"They could have contained it in Wuhan. They didn't. They seeded the world with this, with hundreds of thousands of Chinese getting on aircraft to Milan, to New York and other places."

If we are going to debate the rights and wrongs about the coronavirus crisis, it could go on forever. But I'd rather take hints about the messages between the two camps here.





In my view, once this is all said and done with, I reckon US-China relations are going to take quite a hit and that will also spill over to trade surely. And I don't think that is a repercussion that the market is considering all too much yet.





But in time, just be mindful about this when looking at the long-term piture.





The blunt remark by China comes as Navarro accused China yesterday of sending low-quality test kits to the US, resulting in "false readings and things like that". Navarro also added that China had hid the coronavirus outbreak for six weeks, saying that: