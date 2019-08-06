China says will be forced to take countermeasures if US. deploys intermediate-range missile in Asia
Russia already responding to this overnight - now its China's turn.
A China foreign ministry official says China will not sit idly by and will be forced to take countermeasures if the US deploys intermediate-range missile in Asia
The background to this is US Defence Secretary Esper on Saturday saying he was in favour of placing ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia relatively soon.
Comment came after the US withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty,