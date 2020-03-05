China says will ensure funding needs for Hubei province

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by China's vice finance minister comments

China
  • China has allocated CNY 110.5 billion in virus-related funding
  • Says will ensure smooth operations of local governments amid virus outbreak
China is slowly preparing for Hubei to come back online and it'll be interesting to see how effective the control measures put in place will be as the country returns back to "normal".

It would be encouraging news for the world if China is able to get back up on its feet without a secondary outbreak, as other countries affected can adopt a similar approach.

