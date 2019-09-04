China says will implement broad RRR cut and targeted RRR cut in due time
Comments by the Chinese cabinet, via state media
- China to maintain prudent monetary policy
- Will fine tune policy in a preemptive way and at the appropriate time
- Will keep consumer prices stable overall
The usual message being conveyed here from Chinese authorities. If anything else, this should give more confidence to markets in general on the day as it continues to show that China is still taking efforts to bolster its economy.