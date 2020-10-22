China says will make necessary response after US designates six more Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns US action

China will make necessary response

This comes as Pompeo yesterday announced that the US has designated six more Chinese media companies operating in the US as foreign missions, saying that:





We're not placing any restrictions on what these outlets can publish in the United States. We simply want to ensure that American people, consumers of information, can differentiate between news written by a free press and propaganda distributed by the Chinese Communist Party itself. They're not the same thing.

And so the spat continues between the two countries. But hey, there's still that Phase One trade deal to hang on to, right? Ugh. :|







