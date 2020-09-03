China says will take 'necessary response' to new US restrictions on Chinese diplomats

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

  • New US restrictions are illegal, not legitimate
They are alluding to this movement restriction imposed by the US on Chinese diplomats in the country. If anything else, the escalation in tensions continue to be rather gradual and as mentioned before, the trade deal - or at least the facade of it - is what matters most for the market and both sides aren't willing to risk that for the time being.

