China says will not set any timeline or deadline for trade deal with the US
This reaffirms that both sides are willing to let things be as they are now
The comment here shows that neither China or the US are in a hurry to get a deal done - as Trump also hinted yesterday.
For the US, they want China to make more firm commitments if they are to ease up on tariffs but if that doesn't come, Trump isn't going to be the one to make the first move.
For China, they will want to wait out the election next year to see how things play out but also with some improvement in recent economic data, it perhaps gives them more leeway to play hardball against Trump in the meantime too.