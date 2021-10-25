China says will probe coal, energy price index providers

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China continues to try and address the power crunch

The energy crisis in China isn't getting much better as they have ramped up electricity imports from its neighbours in a report late last week here.

Local authorities are still doing what they can in order to try and prevent a surge in prices and keep it from impacting consumers and businesses especially, in fears that it will throw the economy out of whack even more than it has been as of late.

