China says will remove business restrictions for foreign financial institutions

Comments via Chinese state media





Will remove business restrictions for foreign banks, securities companies and fund management firms

Adds that they will not allow forced technology transfers by foreign firms as well. The state media also notes that the above move is to offer a more attractive environment for foreign firms to invest into China.





The timing of the message here is no doubt a little "convenient" as they want to make sure that the US is aware that they are making efforts to keep up their end of the bargain in the trade truce. Or at least to give out the perception that they are.



