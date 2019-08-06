China says will stick to opening up its economy despite trade tensions

Comments by China's commerce ministry

The Chinese camp is continuing to downplay the incident in markets yesterday in relation to their currency but everyone knows what they are trying to achieve there.





The question now is that how else will China choose to retaliate should the latest round of tariffs go into effect on 1 September (and potentially more to follow)?





Will they continue with allowing the yuan to weaken at a modest pace? Will they finally publish their entity list? Will they further restrict US imports of rare earth resources? Will they outright limit business opportunities from US firms in China?



