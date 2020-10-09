China says will take measures to protect interests of Chinese firms against US 'economic bullying'

China responds to the report of the US exploring restrictions into Ant Group as well as Tencent Holdings





US has been abusing national security concept

US hasn't produced any substantial evidence

Ant Group, WeChat exposes 'economic bullying' by US The latest salvo between the two countries sees the Trump administration looking into restrictions against Ant Group and Tencent over concerns that their digital payment platforms threaten US national security.





The move comes as a major annoyance to China as the above is disrupting Ant Group's progress towards what could possibly be the world's largest IPO.

In the bigger scheme of things, this just continues to define growing tensions between the two countries. But hey, at least there's the Phase One trade deal right. Ugh.



