China senior diplomat says China-US relations need a more positive message

China senior diplomat Wang Yi says China-US relations need a more positive message, send out more positive energy

relations facing most serious challenges since diplomatic ties were established

hopes the US to build a more objective and calm understanding of China, formulate a more rational and pragmatic China policy

China, US should not seek to change each other, but should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence

China will not and cannot become another America

