China senior diplomat says China-US relations need a more positive message

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China senior diplomat Wang Yi says China-US relations need a more positive message, send out more positive energy 

  • relations facing most serious challenges since diplomatic ties were established
  • hopes the US to build a more objective and calm understanding of China, formulate a more rational and pragmatic China policy
  • China, US should not seek to change each other, but should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence
  • China will not and cannot become another America
Bland sort of comments, nothing we have not heard before.



