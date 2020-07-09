China senior diplomat says China-US relations need a more positive message
China senior diplomat Wang Yi says China-US relations need a more positive message, send out more positive energy
- relations facing most serious challenges since diplomatic ties were established
- hopes the US to build a more objective and calm understanding of China, formulate a more rational and pragmatic China policy
- China, US should not seek to change each other, but should jointly explore ways for peaceful coexistence
- China will not and cannot become another America
Bland sort of comments, nothing we have not heard before.