China Sept. CPI: 3.0% y/y (expected 2.9%) & PPI -1.2% y/y (expected -1.2%)

Inflation data out of China, pork prices a big factor in the CPI 

CPI expected 2.9% y/y, prior 2.8%

  • fastest rise since October of 2013


PPI expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.8%

  • fastest rate of decline since July 2016

Background to the rising price of pork ( swine flu outbreak ):
  • supply issues worsened over the summer
  • pig inventories fell at a sharp rate
  • live pig prices hit a record high last month
  • the Chinese government to announced price caps, quotas, subsidies to pig farmers



