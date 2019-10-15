China Sept. CPI: 3.0% y/y (expected 2.9%) & PPI -1.2% y/y (expected -1.2%)
Inflation data out of China, pork prices a big factor in the CPI
CPI expected 2.9% y/y, prior 2.8%
- fastest rise since October of 2013
PPI expected -1.2% y/y, prior -0.8%
- fastest rate of decline since July 2016
Background to the rising price of pork ( swine flu outbreak ):
- supply issues worsened over the summer
- pig inventories fell at a sharp rate
- live pig prices hit a record high last month
- the Chinese government to announced price caps, quotas, subsidies to pig farmers