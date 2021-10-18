China September activity data: Industrial production 3.1% y/y (expected 4.5%)

China September activity data

Industrial Production 3.1% y/y
  • expected: 4.5%, previous: 5.3%
  • steel output -21.2% y/y in September and to its lowest since March of 2018
Retail Sales 4.4% y/y 
  • expected: 3.3%, previous: 2.5%  
Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) 7.3% y/y
  • expected: 7.9%. previous: 8.9%
  • YTD property investment is +8.8% y/y, infrastructure investment +1.5% y/y
Unemployment rate in September 4.9% vs. 5.1% expected and prior of 5.1%

While data is coming out coal futures are rocketing higher, iron ore still slumping. 

At the same time as this activity data was the Q3 GDP data where I posted:
  • Q3 saw a renewed round of COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions, supply chain bottlenecks and a relatively tight PBOC policy stance.
All of those applied in September also, contributing to slow industrial production. The better retail sales data though is encouraging for domestic demand. 

Adding in YTD, that is January - September, numbers for the above:
  • Retail sales up 16.4% YoY
  • Value-added industrial output up 11.8% YoY
