China September activity data

Industrial Production 3.1% y/y

expected: 4.5%, previous: 5.3%

steel output -21.2% y/y in September and to its lowest since March of 2018

Retail Sales 4.4% y/y

expected: 3.3%, previous: 2.5%

Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) 7.3% y/y

expected: 7.9%. previous: 8.9%

YTD property investment is +8.8% y/y, infrastructure investment +1.5% y/y

Unemployment rate in September 4.9% vs. 5.1% expected and prior of 5.1%





While data is coming out coal futures are rocketing higher, iron ore still slumping.





At the same time as this activity data was the Q3 GDP data where I posted:

Q3 saw a renewed round of COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions, supply chain bottlenecks and a relatively tight PBOC policy stance.

All of those applied in September also, contributing to slow industrial production. The better retail sales data though is encouraging for domestic demand.





---

Adding in YTD, that is January - September, numbers for the above: