China September activity data: Industrial Production 5.8% y/y (expected 4.9%)

IP, retail sales and investment data

Industrial Production 5.8% y/y big beat

expected 4.9%, prior was 4.4%

industrial production YTD 5.6% y/y

expected 5.5%, prior was 5.6%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 5.4% y/y small miss

expected 5.5%, prior was 5.5%

Retail Sales 7.8% y/y inline

expected 7.8%, prior was 7.5%

Retail Sales YTD 8.2% y/y

expected 8.1%, prior was 8.2%

---

That solid beat for IP … very solid indeed. yes the PMIs had improved but still, 5.8% vs. 4.9% expected is outstanding. Whatever … what you can say is the IP result so strong has cushioned some of the disappointment of GDP growth falling to its slowest pace in 30 years.