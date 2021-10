China CPI 0.7% y/y vs. expected 0.9% y/y, prior 0.8%

PPI 10.7% y/y

expected 10.5% y/y, prior 9.5%

PPI fastest gain since 1995 For the m/m numbers, CPI 0.0% and PPI 1.2% For the m/m numbers, CPI 0.0% and PPI 1.2%





The solid rises in wholesale prices are have so far not been passed on to consumers. this will pressure industry profits and in turn business capex ahead.





Yesterday was this:

The CPI level is not standing in the way of this.





--

Background to this: