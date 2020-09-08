China set to raise the stakes in US sanctions battle with Taiwan move - repot

Tweet from Global Times editor Hu Xijin

This is just out from Hu, who is a mouthpiece for official China policy:





Based on what I know, China will sanction senior US officials who visit Taiwan, and American companies which they have ties with. They will never be allowed to enter Chinese mainland and US companies they have ties with will also lose Chinese mainland market.

As far as I can see, China is on a clear path to conflict in Taiwan.






