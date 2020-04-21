China source weighs in - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is not believed to be seriously ill

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters citing a source at China's COmmunist Party's International Liaison Dept

  • NK leader Kim is believed not be seriously ill
I don't know how much credibility to assign to comments to Chinese Communist Party officials, perhaps others may think its a reliable source though. 

Earlier:




See here for global coronavirus case data
