China source weighs in - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is not believed to be seriously ill
Reuters citing a source at China's COmmunist Party's International Liaison Dept
- NK leader Kim is believed not be seriously ill
I don't know how much credibility to assign to comments to Chinese Communist Party officials, perhaps others may think its a reliable source though.
Earlier:
- USD and yen gaining as reports of Kim Jong Un's 'grave danger' to health spread
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure
- US media report North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is brain dead