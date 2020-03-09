China starts to see schools reopen in some provinces

Qinghai province reopened 144 schools today









China has opted to stagger the reopening of schools but it is still not known yet when we will see more major cities like Beijing or Shanghai follow suit.

The Guizhou province - another one which has little amount of coronavirus cases - will start seeing some schools reopen on 16 March.

Some mild positive news for the world as China looks to resume normality but other countries are still reeling in fear as the virus outbreak gathers pace elsewhere.





CNBC reporter, Eunice Yoon, cites a Xinhua report as saying that 144 high schools and vocational schools have reopened today in the Qinghai province with more still to come throughout the course of the month.