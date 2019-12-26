China state-assets watchdog to push overhauls to state firms in 2020

Coming in Q1 the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Sasac) will release a three-year action plan on SOE reform



Sasaac met earlier this week and issued a statement following:



"The focus will be on ramping up technological innovation by the enterprises, and making the most of SOEs to encourage innovation and develop the advanced manufacturing sector"

The moves will be aimed at boosting efficiency in SOEs and thus (this is the plan) giving a shot to GDP.











