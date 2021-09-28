China State Grid says will strictly control consumption by high-energy and polluting sectors

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China to take measures in dealing with the troubling power crunch

I think the big goal for China here is to not let the latest squeeze in energy prices impact consumers too heavily and if possible, prevent outages in key areas so as to not affect businesses and livelihoods all too much.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

It is a tall order given the situation and there is already an expected toll to be had on China's economy going into Q4. We'll see how things go in the next few weeks/months but for now, the situation is still rather cumbersome - much like in Europe and the UK.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose