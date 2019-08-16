China state media again on HK - only way to resolve is to return to rule of law

Via Xinhua, with the reference to terrorism again in response to protestor actions.

Many countries, including the United States, consider extremist, violent acts as acts of terrorism, said Zhang Jian with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies.

To curb the tendency of resorting to terrorism, the public ought to show zero tolerance towards violence, said Zhang, adding that the effort also requires strict law enforcement by the police and judicial authorities.

This could be a very interesting weekend in Hong Kong indeed. Not in a good wy.







