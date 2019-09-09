China state media: China will not tolerate attempts to separate Hong Kong from China
Does anyone need reminding of this?
China Daily newspaper said Sunday's rally in Hong Kong was proof that foreign forces were behind the protests
- warned that demonstrators should "stop trying the patience of the central government"
"Hong Kong is an inseparable part of China - and that is the bottom line no one should challenge, not the demonstrators, not the foreign forces playing their dirty games"
via Reuters
HKD a little weaker after the weekend protests: