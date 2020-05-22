China state media report on China taking 'forceful measures' on Hong Kong

Xinhua on measures submitted to China's national legislature for deliberation on Friday.

draft on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong

the increasingly notable national security risks in HK have become a prominent problem, the document says

activities have ... harmed the rule of law, and threatened national sovereignty, security and development interests

Law-based and forceful measures must be taken to prevent, stop and punish such activities, according to the document.

China did not send in troops at the height of the protests in 2019. Will they do so this year? Pretty strong words from the draft.











More on this proposal:

"Central government departments related to maintaing nationall security shall, according to the need, set up structures in HongKong, and carry out their responsibilities in accordance with the law."

new law will prohibit secession, subversion of state power, terrorism & foreign interference. It'll be listed under annex 3 of basic law, bypassing scrutiny of local legislature.













