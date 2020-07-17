China state media says the recent sharp fall in Chinese A-share market is a normal adjustment

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece in the China Securities Journal, the national securities newspaper which is under the Xinhua News Agency umbrella.

Meanwhile a small bid for risk here in early Asia, AUD/JPY as an example:

A piece in the China Securities Journal, the national securities newspaper which is under the Xinhua News Agency umbrella.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose