China state media threatens Australia's industries to suffer further

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Chinese Global Times with further threats against Australia. 

Full article is here, and here's the tweet:

The background to this is:
  • China has effectively blocked imports of certain Australian goods via administrative measures, usually restrictive customs inspections
  • China has raised tariffs to make certain Australian goods too expensive for purchase
  • Chinese SOEs are cutting purchases of Australian products
South Korea and Japan have been through similar with China. Its economy is massive and it uses its consumers as a weapon to punish other countries that act against its interests. Chinese consumers are also big losers in such flexing. 


