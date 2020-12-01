China state media threatens Australia's industries to suffer further

The background to this is:

China has effectively blocked imports of certain Australian goods via administrative measures, usually restrictive customs inspections

China has raised tariffs to make certain Australian goods too expensive for purchase

Chinese SOEs are cutting purchases of Australian products

South Korea and Japan have been through similar with China. Its economy is massive and it uses its consumers as a weapon to punish other countries that act against its interests. Chinese consumers are also big losers in such flexing.