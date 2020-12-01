China state media threatens Australia's industries to suffer further
Chinese Global Times with further threats against Australia.
Full article is here, and here's the tweet:
The background to this is:
- China has effectively blocked imports of certain Australian goods via administrative measures, usually restrictive customs inspections
- China has raised tariffs to make certain Australian goods too expensive for purchase
- Chinese SOEs are cutting purchases of Australian products
South Korea and Japan have been through similar with China. Its economy is massive and it uses its consumers as a weapon to punish other countries that act against its interests. Chinese consumers are also big losers in such flexing.