China state-owned group in default owes $US5.1bn
Financial Times reports on Huachen Automotive Group, a state-owned Chinese group caught up in the country's spate of defaults
- a creditor document viewed by the Financial Times, almost 70 Chinese and foreign banks, as well as trust companies, had Rmb33.5bn ($5.1bn) in outstanding lending
- raising concerns that bond market tremors could also sweep through the banking sector
Huachen, based in the northeastern city of Shenyang, is controlled by the Liaoning provincial government.
Link to the FT is here (may be gated)
"There's yer problem ..."