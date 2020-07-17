China state planner says approved 8 fixed-asset investment projects worth 11.4bn yuan in June
And says approved 54 fixed-asset investment projects worth 494.4 bln yuan in H1
The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.
Also from the NDRC:
- China's June power consumption +6.1% y/y
NDRC note that traditional sectors, with heavy reliance on power use, are slowing
- compared with high-end equipment manufacturing becoming a new engine of growth.