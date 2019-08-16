China state planner says to boost people's disposable incomes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some comments from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)

  • to roll out a plan to boost people's disposable incomes for 2019 - 2020
  • to persist with deleveraging and avoiding risks
  • deleveraging not in conflict with stabilising growth
  • to keep reducing zombie companies
All sounds very positive. As usual. 

On inflation developments they say:
  • to make sure prices stay in a proper range
  • more price drops expected ahead
  • CPI and PPI growth remined mild in July

