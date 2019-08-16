China state planner says to boost people's disposable incomes
Some comments from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
- to roll out a plan to boost people's disposable incomes for 2019 - 2020
- to persist with deleveraging and avoiding risks
- deleveraging not in conflict with stabilising growth
- to keep reducing zombie companies
All sounds very positive. As usual.
On inflation developments they say:
- to make sure prices stay in a proper range
- more price drops expected ahead
- CPI and PPI growth remined mild in July