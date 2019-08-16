China state planner says to boost people's disposable incomes

Some comments from China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)

to roll out a plan to boost people's disposable incomes for 2019 - 2020

to persist with deleveraging and avoiding risks

deleveraging not in conflict with stabilising growth

to keep reducing zombie companies

All sounds very positive. As usual.





On inflation developments they say:

to make sure prices stay in a proper range

more price drops expected ahead

CPI and PPI growth remined mild in July



