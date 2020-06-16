China state researcher sees Chinese economy growing by above 4% this year

That is certainly a bullish case





Most analysts are expecting China to "print" a figure of around 1-2% growth this year, so something over 4% is certainly on the high side of things.







Then again, this is also surely part of the tone that China wants to strike so as to get citizens to believe that the economy is healthy and that things are "normal" again. In turn, the hope is that it would translate to some self-reinforcement on consumption/spending.





The state researcher also estimates that China Q3 and Q4 GDP are to grow by more than 8%, so as to push the overall growth for 2020 to above 4% as the headline suggests.