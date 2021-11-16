China statement says Xi and Biden spoke about strategic, fundamental issues
Chinese statement following the virtual summit between China President Xi and US President Biden.
'Fundamental' issues is likely referring to fundamental differences the two have over the status of Taiwan (at a guess). China sees the island of Taiwan as a part of China, not an independent state. The US sees Taiwan as an independent democracy.
Anyway, that's it for now, I'm sure there will be further to come from both sides on how the meeting went.