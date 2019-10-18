China stats bureau comments: Domestic factors underpinning growth despite rising external uncertainties
A China National Bureau of Statistics spokesman commenting on the data releases:
- There are many domestic factors to underpin growth despite rising external uncertainties
Wow. Is this guy running for President of the US? Domestic demand in China has been suffering, its not just external factors weighing on the economy, so this comment does seem a stretch worthy of you-know-who. But, hey, maybe its improving?
Anyway, back to the chap:
- policy measures to support growth are gradually showing effects
- China is able to keep economic operations steady
- expects global economy to continue to slow
- China is able to keep economic growth steady in Q4