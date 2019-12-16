China Stats bureau says China, US should continue talks towards removing tariffs
Stats Bureau spokesman getting his moment in the spotlight with the release of the 'activity data' earlier.
Comments now:
- economic operations showed positive changes in November
- China's economy remains resilient but faces rising external uncertainties
- China able to achieve full-year growth target
- Phase one trade deal helps to improve market expectations
- China and US should continue trade talks towards removing tariffs
Headlines via Reuters,