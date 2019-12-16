China stats bureau still wary despite better November activity data

The data from China just announced are on the better side than we have been accustomed to lately:

Stats folks wary:
  • China's economy still faces relatively big downward pressure 
  • China will keep its economic operation within a reasonable range
