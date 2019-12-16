China stats bureau still wary despite better November activity data
The data from China just announced are on the better side than we have been accustomed to lately:
- China Fixed Assets investment (excluding rural) YTD 5.2% y/y (expected 5.2%)
- China November Retail Sales 8.0% y/y (vs. expected 7.6%)
- China November Industrial Production 6.2% y/y (vs. expected 5.0%)
Stats folks wary:
- China's economy still faces relatively big downward pressure
- China will keep its economic operation within a reasonable range
--
…. I managed to not click the 'publish' button on this post so its a few hours out date …