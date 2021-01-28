China steps to combat latest coronavirus spread coming to the fore for oil

Some commentary on oil from a CBA analyst, responding to heightening concerns over the impact on demand as China curbs travel:

  • It looks like the market's really paying attention to some of the demand concerns
  • The one which has really taken over more so than others is what's going on in China
  • China -- they were the ones supporting the market. If you have issues forming in China, that really puts a brake on the demand story for now

Remarks via a Reuters piece. 
