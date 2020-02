Shanghai Composite down 8.7%

Coming off the week long break and with the coronavirus outbreak taking hold in China, shuttering much economic activity.





More than 3000 stocks in China are limit down.









Shanghai Composite:





If you are just coming back from a year's sabbatical stocks are up. That's one way of looking at stocks hitting thier lowest since February of last year.

