China property developer Fantasia says some lenders are requesting early repayments

Trading in shares of Fantasia was suspended in September and reopened today. 

  • The price was down around 50% as trading recommenced but has bounced around 15%.
The group says some lenders are asking for loans to be repaid early. 

Fantasia remarks:  
  •  “The group will continue to implement measures to ease its liquidity issue,” it said, adding that the company’s business could suffer if it failed to repay debt on time or couldn’t reach agreements with creditors. 
China property developer
