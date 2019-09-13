China to add soybeans, pork to tariffs exemption list - state media

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Xinhua reports on the latest developments

  • Says to support companies purchasing US soybeans, pork
ForexLive
I don't think this comes as too much of a surprise as it has been touted heavily since yesterday already. This is just the official confirmation of the reports that have been out and about over the past 24 hours.

Nonetheless, it will still keep the "feel good factor" in US-China trade relations throughout this week but we'll see how things go when both sides sit down face-to-face in October.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose