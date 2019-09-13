China to add soybeans, pork to tariffs exemption list - state media

Xinhua reports on the latest developments

Says to support companies purchasing US soybeans, pork

I don't think this comes as too much of a surprise as it has been touted heavily since yesterday already. This is just the official confirmation of the reports that have been out and about over the past 24 hours.





Nonetheless, it will still keep the "feel good factor" in US-China trade relations throughout this week but we'll see how things go when both sides sit down face-to-face in October.



