China to ask US to end sanctions on its top shipper in trade talks - report

The US had previously sanctioned COSCO as well as four other Chinese entities last month for knowingly violating restrictions on carrying Iranian petroleum. It isn't clear if the Chinese delegation will seek relief for those other companies.







Well, that's just another thing to add to the list alongside the suspension of tariffs and surely the US will want China to offer more in return if this is the case. If all China is willing to offer is agricultural purchases at the end of the day, I don't see how this will end well.

The report says that Chinese officials plan to ask the US to lift sanctions on the Dalian units of China COSCO Shipping Corp. during trade talks that will take place later today.