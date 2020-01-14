China to buy ~$80 billion more of US manufactured goods over two years in Phase One trade deal - report

Reuters reports on the matter









The sources also says that the trade deal includes increased Chinese purchases of $50 billion in energy, $32 billion in farm products and $35 billion in services over two years.







A bit of some mixed numbers relative to an earlier report here by Politico but the total figure comes up to around $200 billion still. It makes you wonder whether there is a particular firm commitment on each sub-section but we'll see in due course.

The nearly $80 billion more worth of US manufactured goods is based off the 2017 baseline figure, according to sources cited by Reuters. Adding that the purchase increase will include autos, auto parts, aircraft, agricultural machinery and medical devices.