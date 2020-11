China confirming what had been in the works for some time, and another blow against imports from Australia.

China says that Australian exporters have been dumping wine in its market

to impose provisional anti-dumping measures in the form of deposits on wine imported from Australia

new measures take effect Saturday, November 28

I posted an update on coal earlier, not looking good there either!

As I update a few bids being hit the Australian dollar ... the range so far on the session is tiny though.