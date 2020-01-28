Hong Kong suspends personal travel permits from China amid coronavirus concerns

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As confirmed by HK leader, Carrie Lam


  • Hong Kong to shut high-speed rail service from China
  • Hong Kong to close some of the travel checkpoints with China
  • Hong Kong to halve number of flights from China
  • Hong Kong to suspend all ferry services to and from China
ForexLive
This will just add to more worries on how the virus could be impacting regional and global economic conditions. USD/JPY has pared its gains on the day with price now back to 108.92 after having held around 109.00-10 since Asia Pacific trading.

