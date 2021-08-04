China to temporarily suspend issuing entry, exit certificates unless urgent and necessary

Global Times reports, citing China's National Immigration Administration







So far, the news from China this week aren't having much impact on overall risk sentiment just yet but it is worth keeping an eye out for just in case.

I'm presuming these entry and exit certificates are basically visas, so it shows that China is tightening border controls as they look to try and address the spread of the delta variant in the country at the moment.