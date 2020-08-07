China top diplomat calls for US to create favourable conditions for implementation of Phase One trade deal

Comments by China top diplomat, Yang Jiechi





Hopes US will strengthen cooperation with China to create favourable conditions for implementation of Phase One trade deal Uh oh, China is starting to pull out the Phase One trade deal card in light of recent tensions between the two. There are known boundaries that both sides should not cross that may lead to the deal breaking down, so China is making that clear once again.





Just be mindful considering the recent escalation in tensions, as the facade of the Phase One trade deal is pretty much what is holding everything together at this stage.