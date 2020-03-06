China said to see coronavirus vaccines be available for emergency, clinical research use in April

CNBC reporter, Eunice Yoon, tweets

#China's top health authority expects #coronavirus vaccines to be available for emergency and clinical research use in April. National Health Commission said teams pursuing five approaches. Cautioned about obstacles.

The last line on obstacles is but a bit of warning that it may not necessarily be a quick solution to the current situation. It is a bit hard to tell what even constitutes to "emergency use" and if "clinical research" is similar to clinical trials or not.





That said, baby steps I guess. Let's see how things go in the coming months.



